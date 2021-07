Fresh off putting the last touch on Italy's triumph at Euro 2020, Gianluigi Donnarumma is off to Paris. Donnarumma, whose contract with AC Milan expired last month, has signed with PSG on a free transfer, inking a deal with the French power through 2026. He's the third significant free transfer the club has added this summer, following in the footsteps of Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) and Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), and the fourth major addition when including $70.9 million right back signing Achraf Hakimi.