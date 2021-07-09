Osky bats fuel regional quarterfinal win over Washington

Oskaloosa's Olivia Gordon was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs against Washington Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

OSKALOOSA — The Indians proved to be ready for postseason play on Thursday in their regional quarterfinal matchup against Washington. The Demons threw the first punch but Oskaloosa responded with a 15-hit night and an 8-3 win to advance.

“The thing I liked about tonight is that every time they scored, we responded,” Oskaloosa head coach Jay Harms said. “We came back and we scored that same inning so that's huge in tournament play just want to keep putting pressure on and we're able to do that tonight and we hit the ball very well.”

The Demons opened the scoring in the first inning taking advantage of an Indian error to take a 1-0 lead.

Oskaloosa responded in the bottom of the inning with several hard hits. Faith DeRonde led off with a single before back-to-back RBI doubles from Maleah Walker and Olivia Gordon gave the Indians a 2-1 lead.

Osky continued with Presley Blommers giving them their third RBI double of the inning to make it 3-1 before Washington was able to strand the bases loaded.

DeRonde responded from the first inning in the circle with three strikeouts in the second inning before getting the bats going again in the bottom of the inning. Her single started another good inning with Gordon driving two more runs in with her base hit up the middle to make it 5-1.

Oskaloosa added another run in the fourth inning after Blommers tripled over the center fielder’s head with Lucy Roach knocking her in with a RBI single.

Washington would get a pair of runs back in the top of the fifth as the states leader in walks were showing their discipline and ability to make at-bats tough. The Demons entered the game with 215 walks on the season, 35 more than second most and more than double what Oskaloosa has on the season (78).

“They’re patient, they make you throw the ball around the plate,” Harms said. “They're very disciplined at the plate and they really battled. We had Faith in the first two innings throw 50 pitches already. She was a little gassed at the end.”

Washington cut the deficit to 6-3 heading to the bottom of the fifth. But just as they did in the first inning when the Demons scored, the Indians responded with another RBI single by Gordon and a squeeze play by Abby Braundmeier to score courtesy runner Lydia Van Veldhuizen from third to grow the lead back to 8-3.

DeRonde would close out the remaining two innings to get the complete game win giving up three runs, two earned, on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts. She also had a huge night setting the table in the leadoff position going 4-for-4 with four singles and three runs. Gordon would finish 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs while Walker finished 3-for-4 with a double and RBI.

That 1-2-3 trio at the top of the Oskaloosa order combined to go 10-for-12 with three doubles and five RBIs.

Thursday was Oskaloosa’s first postseason game in two years after missing last year’s postseason due to COVID-19. With Norwalk lurking in the next round with a first-round bye, Harms wanted to keep things light ahead of their game against a 20-win Washington squad and make his team wasn’t looking too far ahead.

“We were concerned about thinking ahead to Norwalk,” Harms said. “We kept talking about that to them that we have to take care of this one first and play one game at a time. We did something last night at practice that I've never done as a coach. We played kickball during practice just to get them loose and have some fun. They had a great time, they had a lot of energy and it was a heck of a kickball game I think it was 6-5. They're already talking about a rematch tomorrow. They had a lot of fun with it so I think that helped us a little bit.”

Oskaloosa (20-14) will traveled to No. 6 Norwalk (23-15) on Monday at 7 p.m. for a regional semifinal showdown. The Indians were 1-2 against the Warriors this year going into the game. They won 7-0 early in the year against Norwalk’s number two pitcher before falling 2-1 and 3-0 at Norwalk a few weeks ago. Harms expects another close game where a couple of plays could be the difference.

“It's just a situation where we've got to be able to get runners on base, get a couple of key hits and make a couple of key plays,” Harms said. “We got to do that and keep it close in order to maybe steal one at their place and continue on down the tournament trail.”