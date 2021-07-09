Cancel
Pella, IA

Baseball preview: Pella Christian vs Chariton

By COLIN PETERS Herald sports writer
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 7 days ago
Pella Christian's Collin Vander Waal camps under a fly ball Photo by Dylan Stites/Herald Intern

Who: Pella Christian (8-21) vs Chariton (4-20) 

What: Class 2A - District 13 - Quarterfinal

Where: Pella Christian 

When: Saturday, July 10 at 7 p.m. 

Matchup history

First meeting in VarsityBound era (since 2006).

One key player for Pella Christian

Expect Bennett Spronk to hit a couple of hard hit balls in this one. The junior is batting .314 this season with a team-high eight doubles, five home runs and 26 RBIs. This is a matchup that should favor his bat and allow him to do some damage. If PC elect to also put him on the mound, he has been solid with a 5.08 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 40 innings.

Keys for Pella Christian

Play your game and limit the mental mistakes. Pella Christian needs to make sure to take care of business and not look past this one. Both teams can struggle at times in the field and both enter averaging around four runs scored per game. Whichever team plays solid in the field and is able to break through with the bats will be the difference. The Eagles are coming off of a big win against EBF that snapped a streak of 1-8 in their last nine. Chariton enters in a similar skid going 1-9 in their last 10. Both teams will try to right the ship in postseason play and punch their ticket to the district semis.

