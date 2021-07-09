Toppers Pizza Releases Plant-Based Menu - The innovative options come as the fan-favorite pizza brand kicks off a new partnership with Beyond Meat® and CAULIPOWER.

Here are some lunchtime favorites to put together when the mood strikes. Of course, I’d never tell you that you can’t enjoy these culinary delights for dinner, too!. This is a family favorite. Even my non-vegan grown children make these. These are a two-day process, but worth the effort. You will be amazed how much these carrots remind you of hot dogs. I usually double the carrots and marinade so that we can have carrot hot dogs for dinner and then for lunch the next day, and if we’re lucky, the day after that.