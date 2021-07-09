Cancel
California State

California says schools will fully reopen - with masks

By Knx 1070 Newsradio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 7 days ago

U.S. health officials say vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings. The California Department of Health stated that masks will be required indoors in school settings.

