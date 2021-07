In July 2021, the Xbox Game Pass was announced with nine additional games. Check the latest titles in July for Xbox Game Pass. Xbox has new Xbox games for the first part of July. Nine additional games have been added to the service. And not all of that, 8 games had been erased by the end of June. Four of these nine new games were released in late June, but they are counted on July since they have been released. The Xbox Game Pass also has them. If you're an Xbox Game Pass customer, you may play these titles straight away.