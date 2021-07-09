Witnesses take the stand in day eight of the Capital Gazette shooting trial

As week two in the trial for Jarrod Ramos wraps up, we’re hearing from witnesses sharing their experience seeing some of their late colleagues’ lives taken at the Capital Gazette in 2018

‘I thought I was going to die.’ That’s the sobering reality many of the witnesses who testified today were faced with as they saw their colleagues get shot and killed just feet away.

The state gave the jury a unique perspective through a 3D down scaled model of the Capital Gazette, where many of the witnesses were able to point out their exact locations at the facility and show how they watched the gunman move throughout the building.

Day 8 of trial began with testimony from an insurance broker who saw the gunman taking aim at some of the journalists.

He’d be the first of 16 witnesses today.

Prosecuting attorneys played audio from the broker’s 911 call as he waited for law enforcement to show up a little more than eight minutes later.

The next witness was the first Capital Gazette employee we heard from in this trial who works as an advertising representative.

She told the court the morning before the mass shooting, she was just speaking with Rebekah Smith casually before her life would be cut short.

We heard from a photo journalist, crime reporter, an educational reporter at the time as well as who was first on scene with the 4 different Anne Arundel County police officers.

Also a forensic pathologist and assistant medical examiner who outlined the victims’ official causes of death.

The trial will continue again on Monday next week and we’ll continue to provide updates.