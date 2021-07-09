Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Western Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bradford; Western Clay SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND NORTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT * At 417 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Starke, moving east at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Middleburg, Kingsley, Camp Blanding and Lawtey.