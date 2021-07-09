Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC: Delta variant causing majority of COVID cases in U.S.

By Matt Sczesny, Scott Sutton
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHDTd_0asOy73500

As the delta variant of the coronavirus becomes more prevalent in the United States, officials say the urgency for everyone to get vaccinated is becoming more important.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

New estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the highly contagious variant now accounts for more than 51% of COVID-19 cases in America.

Even though the U.S. is seeing an increase in virus cases with the delta variant, the number is still much lower than at the height of the pandemic.

Citing researchers at Georgetown University, NBC News reported Thursday that five areas of the country that have low vaccination levels could become a breeding ground for new coronavirus variants.

Those areas include:

  • Portions of northern Texas, southwestern Oklahoma and eastern New Mexico
  • Western Lousiana, eastern Texas and southern Arkansas
  • Southern Missouri and northern Arkansas
  • Northern Mississippi, southwestern Tennessee and northwest Alabama
  • Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia and areas of northwest Florida

MORE: Decrease in COVID-19 vaccinations worries doctors as Florida cases rise again

The latest figures from the Florida Department of Health show the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Florida continues to decline, falling to 207,089 doses administered for the week beginning July 2.

At the same time, new COVID-19 cases in Florida are on the upswing again, reaching 23,697 for the same week.

WPTV
Dr. Justin Williams of Wellington Regional Medical Center speaks about an increase in COVID-19 cases.

"The number of COVID cases are on the rise, that are being admitted both to the floor and to the ICU," said Dr. Justin Williams at Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Williams said it's exhausting and discouraging to see how the delta variant is taking hold in the U.S.

"The majority of the ones, at least I’ve been seeing in ICU, not only have they been unvaccinated, but they’ve also been younger than the previous waves we've had," Williams said.

He's talking about adults under 40 years old becoming sick as the delta variant of COVID now starts to attack the unvaccinated population.

Florida Department of Health
The latest figures from the Florida Department of Health show an increase in new COVID-19 cases not seen since early May 2021.

"It’s very disappointing because, as we know, it's not hard to get a vaccine if you want to get one," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Larry Bush.

Bush said vaccines sit in his office waiting and unused as the delta variant continues to spread.

The number of hospitalizations is not near the height of the pandemic, but the trends are worrying to health experts.

"We know that it's much more transmissible, it may not be more pathogenic or virulent, but it is more transmissible, and it will find people who are not immune," Bush said.

WPTV
Dr. Larry Bush calls the decrease in people getting the COVID-19 vaccine "very disappointing."

Statewide the vaccination rate in Florida is right around 46 percent. The rates are higher in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast counties -- well over 50 percent.

In an interview with CNN last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that if such disparities continue to grow, under-vaccinated areas could see surges in cases that could overwhelm health resources.

"You're going to have areas where the vaccination rate is high, where there's more than 70% of the population, as we see, with at least one dose. When you compare that to areas where you have, say, 35% of the people vaccinated, you clearly have a high risk of seeing spikes in these selective areas," Fauci said in an interview with CNN's Don Lemon.

Comments / 0

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Don Lemon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Delta#Cdc#Covid#Coronavirus New#Georgetown University#Nbc News#Icu#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

The delta variant is spiking in these four US states

The delta variant is spreading across the United States and is now responsible for more than 80 percent of new coronavirus cases in four states. The delta variant of the coronavirus is surging in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Connecticut. Three of the four states have a lower vaccination rate than...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued New COVID Warning

Do you want the coronavirus pandemic to ever end? Read this. A new variant, called Delta, threatens to upend progress, as cases rise in the United States. Concerned, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on NPR's All Things Considered with a warning about how this can affect you, even if you're already vaccinated. Read on for his five-point warning, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthCBS News

Highly contagious Delta variant​ could cause next COVID-19 wave: "This virus will still find you"

Whether it's airports, NBA games, or concerts, crowds are gathering across the nation as Americans start a return to pre-pandemic life. But with just 45% of Americans fully vaccinated and only 16 states that have fully vaccinated more than half of their populations, health experts are worried about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. It is 60% more contagious than the Alpha variant discovered in the U.K., which was the last variant of major concern, according to infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

These States Have The Highest Number Of Delta Variant Cases

The fast-spreading and highly contagious Delta variant has health officials concerned as it makes its way through the U.S. as what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed a “variant of concern.”. The Delta strain, which was first identified in India, is considered more deadly as it is...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Just Issued Warning About COVID Surge

Here's a sentence we hoped we wouldn't have to write ever again: COVID-19 cases are "surging." "Our seven day average is about 12,600 this per day," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at yesterday's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing. "And while this is a 95% decrease from our peak into early January, it does also reflect a 10% increase in the seven day average from last week." This is significant: There hasn't been an increase for many, many weeks. These regional increases are threatening the unvaccinated—but everyone should be concerned, Walensky explained. Read on for 5 things you need to know now to save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Fauci says it doesn't seem the CDC will change mask recommendations despite growing concern about Delta variant

As many U.S. states continue to relax COVID-19 protocols, concerns are growing about the more contagious Delta variant. But while the World Health Organization is encouraging people to keep wearing masks even if they're vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it doesn't look like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently plans to change its guidelines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy