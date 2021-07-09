WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Renovates the Home of Her 'Guardian Angel' Assistant on Celebrity IOU

New York [July 14, 2021] Darren Criss is a famous actor, singer and songwriter but, in a new episode of HGTV’s hit series Celebrity IOU, he’ll trade in his guitar for a sledgehammer to express his great gratitude to his decade-long best friend, manager and fellow music fan, Ricky, who he credits with helping to launch his career. During the episode on Monday, July 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Darren, who has an Emmy® Award, Golden Globe® Award and Screen Actors Guild Award® to his credit, will take a much different stage, working beside real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott to demolish walls, jackhammer concrete and nail down framing. The trio will ultimately transform Ricky’s old detached garage and unused outdoor area into beautiful, functional spaces for his family to enjoy. In addition to airing on HGTV, Darren’s episode of Celebrity IOU also will be available to stream on discovery+ early on Monday, July 19.