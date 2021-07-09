Cancel
WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Renovates the Home of Her 'Guardian Angel' Assistant on Celebrity IOU

By Vanessa Etienne
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwyneth Paltrow is giving back to her assistant Kevin — who has been her friend, supporter, protector and guardian angel wrapped into one for more than a decade. In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU, the actress, 48, teamed up with hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott, both 43, to transform Kevin's newly purchased Southern California condo before he moves in as a massive thank you gift. Paltrow says her longtime friend is "always taking care of other people" and she wanted to do something special for someone who is "an incredible constant in my life."

