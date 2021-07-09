TODD HALE: Remembering the '38 Owatonna Aces State Champion Baseball Team

The Owatonna Aces were state champions back in 1938. Here are some facts about the team, pictured with this column, supplied to me years ago by Norbert McCrady of Owatonna. In 1938, no one even considered using tax money to fix up the baseball field at Dartt’s Park. Owatonna’s Lefty Ringhofer, long-time editor of the Daily People’s Press, had put together the fastest amateur baseball league in the state and Robert I Bzoskie had satisfied the need for Owatonna baseball fans by organizing and managing one of the finest teams in the state.