Now That Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Finally Dating, Let's Look Back at How They Got Here

When it comes to celebrity couples, Tom Holland and Zendaya are the king and queen of "are they or aren't they?" The actors have been plagued by romance rumors ever since they starred together in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, but they've always maintained that they're just friends. However, earlier this month, the two were spotted sharing a passionate kiss while stopped at a red light in Los Angeles. Neither actor has publicly addressed the photos yet, but from the looks of it, it seems Zendaya and Tom's friendship has evolved into something much more romantic. In honor of their blossoming romance, let's look back at Zendaya and Tom's relationship timeline, shall we?