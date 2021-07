Night moves: Gov. Mike DeWine announced just before 2 a.m. Thursday that he signed a new two-year, $74 billion state budget bill. However, as Andrew Tobias reports, the governor issued 14 line-item vetoes, including against a proposal that would have allowed Republican legislative leaders to use state money to intervene in lawsuits over a new redistricting plan. He also struck down a measure to waive about $100,000 in fines issued against bars that violated state coronavirus rules -- leading state Rep. Jean Schmidt, a Cincinnati-area Republican, to vow to push for a veto override.