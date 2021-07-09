Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for July 9 - July 13, 2021
Where is Xur? For the weekend beginning July 9, Destiny 2 players can find Xur on Nessus in the northeastern corner of the map up on a big red tree. He'll stay there until reset time on Tuesday, July 13. Even if you aren't interested in any of the Exotics he's selling, it's always worth visiting to get an Exotic engram and to see if you can improve the stat rolls on any of your Exotic armor. You can also get an Exotic cipher to fill out your legacy Exotic collection once per week.www.gamesradar.com
