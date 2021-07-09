Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
GamesRadar+

Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for July 9 - July 13, 2021

By Austin Wood
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Where is Xur? For the weekend beginning July 9, Destiny 2 players can find Xur on Nessus in the northeastern corner of the map up on a big red tree. He'll stay there until reset time on Tuesday, July 13. Even if you aren't interested in any of the Exotics he's selling, it's always worth visiting to get an Exotic engram and to see if you can improve the stat rolls on any of your Exotic armor. You can also get an Exotic cipher to fill out your legacy Exotic collection once per week.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Armor#Big Red#Exotics#Multikills#Pvp#The Sixth Coyote#Titans#The Wings Of Sacred Dawn#Sports Illustrated#Gamesradar
Related
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Battlefield 2042 Crossplay Features Detailed

After the dust has died down following its official reveal, Battlefield 2042 has provided details on whether crossplay will be featured in the game and how it will work. Crossplay is a feature that many gaming fans expect to be part of titles with a heavy multiplayer focus, so with Battlefield 2042 being entirely online, the pressure is truly on.
Video GamesPolygon

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards, July 2-6

Trials of Osiris is back in Destiny 2. Saint-14 is the new Trials vendor and announcer, and players can find him and his wares in the Tower Hangar every Friday at reset. Each week, the Trials of Osiris map changes, as do the rewards for winning a certain number of matches. The rewards are consistent across all players, although each player’s weapon roll will differ.
Video Gamesvg247.com

All Destiny 2 Emblem codes and Shader codes for July 2021

A new month means new Destiny 2 Emblem codes, and July is no exception. This month sees a considerable number of new Emblems up for grabs, and as always, they cost you nothing other than a few minutes of your time. Bungie also releases a few Shader codes handy for...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Company of Heroes 3 announced, coming to PC in 2022

Company of Heroes 3 is real, and it's coming to PC in 2022. Relic Entertainment and Sega announced the long-awaited sequel today, some eight years after the release of Company of Heroes 2. Set in the Mediterranean during World War II, Company of Heroes 3 is promising landscapes "of immense variety, from windswept Italian mountain passes to harsh North African deserts and coastal vistas." These locales shape the "dynamic campaign map" on which you'll lead the Ally forces against Axis forces in the fight for control of Italy.
Video GamesPolygon

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer guide: Seasonal Challenges for Week 9, July 6

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer’s Week 9 Seasonal Challenges arrived on July 6, and in this guide we’ll show you how to complete them all. Some Season 14 weekly Challenges are more involved than the others. Check out the descriptions below for advice on the fastest way to complete these Seasonal Challenges — particularly Elemental Armaments, Path of the Scribe, and Elemental Splicing in Season 14 — before they expire on Aug. 24.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Minecraft Dungeons Echoing Void DLC coming later this month, Ultimate Edition announced

Minecraft’s dungeon-crawling looter spinoff has seen a steady drip of content since its release last May, with the minds at Mojang having added a number of new biomes that ranged from the deepest lava-filled depths to the tallest mountain peaks. Each of these new biomes have been accompanied by the latest calamitous tales surrounding the Arch Illager and the Orb of Dominance – a tale which will come to a climactic conclusion in the newly announced Echoing Void DLC!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best Minecraft enchantments for PvP

When people typically think of Minecraft, they likely imagine the survival aspects of the game. If not that, building structures and home bases are what you are drawn to for the game. With all that being said, certain Minecraft servers are dedicated to establishing a PvP environment where you need to use your skills to outplay others. If you are looking to make your weapons and armor better, here are the best enchantments for Minecraft PvP.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Where to destroy Alien Trees for Fortnite Week 6 Quest

Fortnite Season 7’s Week 6 Epic Quests are almost here, offering players a ton of XP towards finishing the Battle Pass. One of these challenges requires you to destroy Alien Trees, so here’s how to do it. Every new week of Fortnite Season 7 brings a new batch of Weekly...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 cross-play separates players by console generation

Battlefield 2042 will support cross-play between PC and consoles, but not across different console generations. Today on July 14, EA published a lengthy blog post revealing a slate of new details about Battlefield 2042. One particular area of note in the blog was the confirmation of cross-play, not only for the final launch of Battlefield 2042, but also for the forthcoming technical test, which is letting players get in on the action slightly early.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

All the Metro Exodus map locations: every upgrade and side mission you need to find

Being able to find all the Metro Exodus map locations can take time in the game's open world levels. You'll have to explore and search the landscape with binoculars to locate all there is to do in the distant corners of the Volga, Caspian, and Taiga areas. While key missions and activities are fairly hard to miss, there's a range of locations and non-essential objectives, gear and characters you could walk completely past, just because you didn't look in quite the right direction. Obviously no one wants to do, that so this guide to all the Metro Exodus map locations will help you know where to look, and let you know what you're looking for.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Xur Location and Inventory | 7/9 – 7/12/2021

Greetings, Guardians! Hope you’re having a nice summer. This week, Xur is at Watcher’s Grave on Nessus. Read on to browse his wares. Xur’s weapon this week is the Exotic Grenade Launcher, Fighting Lion. It’s a strange one, but if you take some time to learn its intricacies, you may well be rewarded for your efforts. The Lion’s Exotic perk, Delayed Gratification, allows you to bounce shots off of surfaces, only exploding when you release the trigger. Pair that with Thin the Herd, which rewards direct hits with extra shield damage and Primary Ammo on kill, and you’ve got a fun, if niche, weapon.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Rogue Company to release on Steam next week

Hi-Rez folks are gearing up for Steam release of Rogue Company , the game that has been available on EGS, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and current-gen consoles for a while now. Neither the devs nor Epic Games stated Rogue Company would be a timed exclusive but that appears to be the case here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy