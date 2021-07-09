Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for July 9 - July 13, 2021

Being able to find all the Metro Exodus map locations can take time in the game's open world levels. You'll have to explore and search the landscape with binoculars to locate all there is to do in the distant corners of the Volga, Caspian, and Taiga areas. While key missions and activities are fairly hard to miss, there's a range of locations and non-essential objectives, gear and characters you could walk completely past, just because you didn't look in quite the right direction. Obviously no one wants to do, that so this guide to all the Metro Exodus map locations will help you know where to look, and let you know what you're looking for.