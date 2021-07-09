Cancel
Hermann, MO

Hermann budget on good track

By Hermann Visitor
hermannadvertisercourier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Hermann enters a new fiscal year with a favorable financial picture. The Hermann Board of Aldermen approved the fiscal 2021-'22 budget at its regular meeting on June 28, with the calculations going into effect as of Thursday, July 1. City Administrator Patricia Heaney said the city has not yet received its share of funds from the American Rescue Plan, and that therefore those figures aren't reflected in the budget. It's unknown when the first tranche of $215,500 will arrive, she said. The funding will be distributed to municipalities by the State of Missouri, and it could be several more weeks before the money reaches Hermann.

www.hermannadvertisercourier.com

Comments / 0

