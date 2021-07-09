Region/state roundup: Men’s basketball’s Mike Young, other Virginia Tech coaches gain contract extensions

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock announced Friday that the contracts or letters of appointment of six Tech head coaches have been extended as indicated below. Mike Young (men’s basketball) and John Szefc (baseball) are both under contract through the 2027 seasons, while Dave Cianelli (track and field, cross country) is under contract through 2024. The other three coaches have had their letters of appointment extended through the dates indicated below.