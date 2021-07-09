Region/state roundup: Men’s basketball’s Mike Young, other Virginia Tech coaches gain contract extensions
Mike Young of men’s basketball was one of six Virginia Tech coaches to receive contract extensions announced Friday by Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock. Young, whose Hokies exceeded expectations last season and made the NCAA Tournament, saw his deal extended through March 15, 2027, giving him at least six more seasons. Tech was 15-7 last season, falling 75-70 in overtime to Florida in the NCAA round of 64.www.dailypress.com
