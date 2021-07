David v. Goliath, Ali v. Frazier, Kong v. Godzilla. All monumental contests, but none to compare with Motorist v. Bicyclist (Sunday, July 4, front page). Having spent about equal time on my bike and driver seats, I can personally say through repeated observation that about 80% of the car/bike encounters are the fault of the bicyclist. Just look at the picture accompanying the article: Riding the line means you are hanging over into the car lane inviting getting whacked by a truck side mirror. Plus, in my opinion, the self-absorption of bicyclists goes up in direct proportion to the cost of the flamboyant outfit worn by the rider: Tour de France gear and a $7,000 bike does not mean everyone needs to step aside for you.