Pennsylvania State

Worker, machinery fall through golf course bridge into Delaware River

By Kurt Bresswein
LehighValleyLive.com
 7 days ago
A worker operating heavy machinery across a Pocono Mountains golf course bridge was injured Friday when the span gave way beneath the load, Pennsylvania State Police report. The worker and the machinery fell from the bridge into the Delaware River, both becoming completely submerged during the incident at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort in Smithfield Township, Monroe County, according to police.

www.lehighvalleylive.com

