Worker, machinery fall through golf course bridge into Delaware River

A busy Race Street bridge is getting repair work, and PennDOT has released the plans and when it will be closed for construction. The bridge over the Lehigh River connecting Catasauqua and Whitehall Township is not to be confused with the bride on Race Street over the Catasauqua Creek, between Pineapple Street and North 10th Street. That bridge was replaced in 2019 and 2020, and delays caused the project to stretch out to 16 months.