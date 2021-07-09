Patriot Park groundbreaking

View more in
Politics
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Mineral County, WV|Cumberland Times-News
Facility upgrades underway in Mineral County courthouse
KEYSER, W.Va. — Upgrades underway at the Mineral County Courthouse are meant to enhance the building’s aesthetics, operations and security. County Coordinator Luke McKenzie updated the county commissioners Tuesday on the progress of several projects being undertaken on courthouse grounds, as well as one yet to start. Funding for the...
Heath, TX|Posted byBlue Ribbon News
City of Heath celebrates Independence Day with parade and patriotic celebration in the park
HEATH, TX (July 6, 2021) The City and Special Events Board thank the many people who made the 2021 Independence Day celebration a Hometown Heath success. It was pure red, white and blue Americana as all of the parade and program participants, the City council, Heath Department of Public Safety, City staff, event sponsors and an amazing corps of volunteers presented the Annual Independence Day Parade and Patriotic Program in the Park afterwards.
Newport, RI|newportri.com
Groundbreaking ceremony for Newport Pell Bridge ramps announced
A groundbreaking has been planned for the long-awaited Newport Pell Bridge ramps project. Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti Jr. will join with state and local leaders on Friday at 9 a.m. to break ground for Pell Bridge Ramps project, which will redesign the road network connecting to the Pell Bridge to make travel into Newport easy and safe, improve the connection between Newport's North End and the downtown area, and spur economic development by freeing up approximately 25 acres of land.
Sebastian, FL|sebastiandaily.com
City of Sebastian Groundbreaking Ceremony for Public Works Complex
On Friday, July 9, 2021, the City of Sebastian hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Public Works Complex at the Sebastian Municipal Airport. City officials and staff with the Wright Construction Group took shovels and broke ground in a traditional ceremony. City Manager Paul Carlisle said a new county sewer line would be in place for the Public Works Complex.
High School|yourislandnews.com
Battery Creek High School holds groundbreaking for renovations
School officials, students, Board of Education members and community supporters celebrated on Tuesday, June 29, the beginning of construction on the district’s project to be funded through the bond referendum approved by county voters in November 2019. Commencing this month with an anticipated completion date of September 2023, construction will...
Toledo, OH|Toledo Blade
Groundbreaking signals ceremonial beginning of federal courthouse project
For more than two decades, officials have been trying to expand and improve the James M. Ashley and Thomas W.L. Ashley federal courthouse in downtown Toledo. Thursday, the U.S. General Services Administration formalized the victory with a groundbreaking ceremony signaling the beginning of the construction phase of the annex and modernization project.
Valley Mills, TX|bosquecountyblast.com
Fourth of July Celebration at Santa Fe Park draws hundreds of Patriots to Valley Mills
Hundreds lined the streets in downtown Valley Mills, Saturday, July 3, to celebrate America’s 245th birthday. According to many present, no one had seen this kind of gathering in town for some years, with more entries in the parade than ever before. The parade took a total of 38 minutes to proceed through town and make it to the park, with face painting, carnival games, vendors, ice cream, and even the dunking booth rented from Clifton VFD.
Keyser, WV|Cumberland Times-News
Tillman, Broadwater address Metcalf resignation
KEYSER, W.Va. — Following former member Ron Metcalf’s resignation from his seat on the Keyser City Council last week after fewer than five months on the job, city administrator Jeff Broadwater and Mayor Damon Tillman addressed his abrupt departure. During Wednesday evening’s meeting, Broadwater read the brief resignation letter he...
Allegany County, MD|Cumberland Times-News
Delta variant detected in Allegany County
CUMBERLAND — Allegany County has its first case of the COVID-19 delta variant, a strain of the virus more transmissible than other variants. County health officials said Wednesday the variant was discovered through routine screening of COVID-19 case specimens by the Maryland Public Health Laboratory. “It comes as no surprise...
Cumberland, MD|Cumberland Times-News
Removing railroad track could advance canal project
I would like to comment on the editorial “Another Study?” in the Cumberland Times-News. From what I read in the Times-News at the time that rewatering of the C&O Canal construction project was ongoing, the hurdle that halted the expansion of the rewatering was the railroad track that connected the Western Maryland Railway Station with the CSX railroad mainline.
Tallmadge, OH|beaconjournal.com
Tallmadge celebrates groundbreaking of Fire Station 2
Tallmadge celebrated the new Fire Station 2 on July 8 with a groundbreaking ceremony, and city officials anticipate that the new structure will be completed in May 2022. "What a great opportunity for the citizens of Tallmadge," Mayor David Kline said. "If it wasn't for them passing the income tax increase for the purpose of capital items such as the fire station, this wouldn't be possible. They gave that to us and their confidence to be able to provide them with a state of the art, new fire station. It's really nice to see."
Pittsylvania County, VA|altavistajournal.com
Governor visits Hurt for groundbreaking ceremony
A day long awaited and a day long remembered. A landmark event for a residential Southern Virginia town of 1,300 after a marathon endeavor. Arguably the story of the year, barring any surprises. July 14, 2021 will have its place in local history with such distinctions. Governor Ralph Northam, Secretary...
Cumberland, MD|Cumberland Times-News
City Administrator
City of Cumberland, MD seeks an experienced local government professional to serve as City Administrator. Bachelor's degree required, Master's preferred. Requires 7 years of progressively responsible local government experience. Details at www.mercergroupinc.com. IndustryGovernment and Military. CategoryOther. OccupationOther. LevelExecutive (SVP, VP, Department Head, etc) StatusFull Time. You might be interested in.
Anderson, CA|BayInsider
Groundbreaking for Anderson Dam tunnel project
Groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for Anderson Dam tunnel project in the South Bay. Elissa Harrington reports.
Comments / 0