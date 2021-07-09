Patriot Park groundbreaking

Tallmadge celebrated the new Fire Station 2 on July 8 with a groundbreaking ceremony, and city officials anticipate that the new structure will be completed in May 2022. "What a great opportunity for the citizens of Tallmadge," Mayor David Kline said. "If it wasn't for them passing the income tax increase for the purpose of capital items such as the fire station, this wouldn't be possible. They gave that to us and their confidence to be able to provide them with a state of the art, new fire station. It's really nice to see."