The Tampa Bay Lightning have been dominant on their home ice of late. And because of that, they have a 2-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final. The series shifts to Montreal for Friday's Game 3, which is a must-win for the Habs. If they lose again, they will be in a 3-0 hole that will be nearly impossible to overcome—the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to have overturned such a deficit in the Stanley Cup Final. But if they win, they could quickly get back into the series.