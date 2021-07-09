Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Suspect in April homicide surrenders, second still at large

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qz8WH_0asOvYW000

RICHMOND, Va. -- A suspect for an April homicide on Idlewood Avenue has surrendered to police while a second suspect remains at large.

Keion Taylor, 20, surrendered without incident on Wednesday. He has been charged with murder and firearm violations in the homicide of Alexander Leonard on April 21.

Richmond Police Department

Tyeqwon Friend, 23, of Richmond is also wanted for murder, robbery and firearm violations in the homicide. If you see Friend or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 and not approach him as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Richmond Police Department

Anyone with information on the location of Friend should contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Comments / 0

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Murder#Major Crimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy