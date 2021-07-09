Suspect in April homicide surrenders, second still at large

RICHMOND, Va. -- A suspect for an April homicide on Idlewood Avenue has surrendered to police while a second suspect remains at large.

Keion Taylor, 20, surrendered without incident on Wednesday. He has been charged with murder and firearm violations in the homicide of Alexander Leonard on April 21.

Richmond Police Department

Tyeqwon Friend, 23, of Richmond is also wanted for murder, robbery and firearm violations in the homicide. If you see Friend or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 and not approach him as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Richmond Police Department

Anyone with information on the location of Friend should contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.