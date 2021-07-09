Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

How to Make the Best Homemade Ice Cream, According to Salt & Straw

By Madeline Buiano
Posted by 
The Daily Meal
The Daily Meal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gv8xl_0asOvVrp00
How to Make the Best Homemade Ice Cream, According to Salt & Straw Courtesy of Salt & Straw

Whether you’re a kid running barefoot to an ice cream truck or an adult looking to beat the heat with a bowl of strawberry custard , there’s something about ice cream that perfectly balances waves of nostalgia with showstopping flavor.

Vanilla Ice Cream, Peach and More of the Most Popular Flavors in Every State

But when temperatures reach the high 90s, who wants to leave their home to pick up ice cream? Not us. When the heat becomes unbearable, knowing how to make ice cream from scratch is an invaluable skill.

We tracked down The Malek family, owners of the cult-favorite artisan ice cream company, Salt & Straw , and they’re spilling their coveted tips and tricks for nailing ice cream at home.

Cousins Kim and Tyler Malek launched their ice cream concept in 2011. For years, Kim dreamt of a place where her neighbors, friends and family could gather and spend time together. An ice cream shop — initially, a cart — was the obvious answer.

Tyler bought four used ice cream machines for $16 and spent hours coming up with flavor combinations. Some of his most out-there — and delicious — creations have included bone marrow and smoked berries, fish sauce caramel with palm sugar, mint and sea urchin meringues and dill pickle sorbet.

Today, Salt & Straw is an institution in Portland, Oregon, where its flagship shop is located. Currently, there are 19 other locations across California, Washington and Florida.

But if you’re not close to any Salt & Straw spots and you need ice cream ASAP, Tyler, the shop’s head ice cream maker, is here to help. You’ll be able to cross “make homemade ice cream” off your summer bucket list in no time with Tyler’s helpful tips:

Invest in the right equipment

You don’t need to run out to the store and buy the most expensive ice cream maker you see. According to Tyler, you can make deliciously smooth ice cream from home without a professional machine. For beginners, he suggests the Cuisinart ice cream maker , which you can find for under $70.

Think about storage

Storing ice cream at home is easy, but there are some rules. Tyler says to use plastic containers instead of glass ones when storing fresh ice cream.

"Glass containers don't allow the hardening to work properly,” he said. “Glass insulates the cold air and nothing can really penetrate it, beyond just the fact that it's dangerous since broken glass looks a lot like ice."

Age the base

The ice cream master also recommends aging the base if you have time. Aging the ice cream base allows the fat to cool down and crystallize before churning, which improves the whipping quality of the ice cream and gives it a nice, creamy texture.

Although aging the base isn’t required, it’s “an extra step that really makes a big difference," according to Tyler.

Prevent freezer burn

There are ways you can prevent freezer burn on ice cream, like burying it in the back of the freezer or flipping it upside down so that the melted ice cream drips onto the lid instead of the actual ice cream.

While those are great options, Tyler recommends placing parchment paper on top of the ice cream and pressing it around the entire surface. He says it’s just like placing plastic wrap on top of pudding to prevent a skin from forming.

Now that you know how to make ice cream, it’s time to get to the good stuff: the recipes. These four recipes from the Salt & Straw Ice Cream Cookbook use the Salt & Straw methods to bring their unique flavor-combinations to your kitchen. Once you get these down, you can start experimenting with your own creative combos.

Ice Cream RecipesIce Cream Base

All of these recipes have one thing in common: their ice cream base. It’s the same, no matter which ingredients you working with. This recipe keeps things simple with six ingredients that are easy to find at your local grocery store . And don’t forget to let the base age, like Tyler recommends above!

For the ice cream base, click here.

Strawberry Honey Balsamic With Black Pepper Ice Cream

Start your ice cream-making adventure off by taking a classic flavor, strawberry, and making it more exciting. This strawberry honey balsamic ice cream is churned with fine ground black pepper, which adds a welcome woodiness to the sweetness from the fresh fruit and honey balsamic.

For the Strawberry Honey Balsamic With Black Pepper recipe, click here.

Pear and Blue Cheese Ice Cream

Blue cheese in ice cream may seem like an odd choice but it’s a modern spin on the classic sweet-and-salty flavor combination when mixed with candied pears and pear puree. Salt & Straw recommends Oregon bartletts and Rogue Creamery blue cheese, but anything you can find at the store will do the trick.

For the Pear and Blue Cheese ice cream recipe, click here.

Honey Lavender Ice Cream

Dried lavender buds are used in this honey lavender ice cream to bring floral notes to this decadent dessert. After forming a honey syrup to punch up the sweetness, the lavender is steeped in the syrup for four hours, allowing the flavors to meld together. After trying some of the Salt & Straw recipes, check out more frozen fruit desserts you can easily make at home.

For the Honey Lavender ice cream recipe, click here.

Tribune Publishing may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Comments / 0

The Daily Meal

The Daily Meal

497
Followers
154
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Food lovers from home cooks to professional chefs read our restaurant reviews, recipes, food news and trend reports, and entertaining and travel guides

 https://www.thedailymeal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homemade Ice Cream#Ice Cream Maker#Food Drink#Vanilla Ice Cream#Asap#Pear Puree#Rogue Creamery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
California StatePosted by
KHYL V101.1

Sacramento Ice Cream Shop Named Best In California

A local Sacramento business is getting major recognition, reports CBS13. Gunther's Ice Cream was recently named the best ice cream in California by Food and Wine Magazine. The magazine published an article revealing the best ice cream in every state and the Sacramento summer tradition made it to the list.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Dessert)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Food & DrinksPopular Mechanics

How To Make Your Very Own Ice Cream Maker

POP Projects is a collection of new and classic projects from more than a century of Popular Mechanics. Master skills, get tool recommendations, and, most importantly, build something of your very own. Hand-crank mixers connect you to the task, says Brian Smith, owner and instructor at Ample Hills Creamery. "That's...
RecipesOne Green Planet

How To Make The Perfect Homemade Bread

Is there anything better than ? We don’t think so. Especially when you learn how to make it from scratch. Not only is it a rewarding experience that you can feel proud about, but it’s a delicious one as well. Once you’ve tried making your own bread, you will never want to go back to eating store-bought bread. The irresistible warming aroma will fill your kitchen and make the whole experience that much better. Bread is so great because of its versatility. It can be made savory or sweet and you can customize it with any toppings you’d like. You can add crunchy walnuts, olives, fresh herbs, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, caramelized onions, and the list goes on. It pairs well with pretty much any dish and can be enjoyed during any time of the year. And don’t worry, you don’t need to be a professional baker to make an amazing loaf of bread. All you need is a loaf pan and a few simple ingredients.
Food & Drinksfitfoodiefinds.com

Homemade Iced Tea

Cheers to the best homemade iced tea on the internet! This 6-ingredient iced tea recipe is as easy as it is delicious. Make a pitcher today!. Is there anything better than a refreshing glass of iced tea on a warm summer day? We think not! Which is why we’re thrilled to share this oh so delicious homemade iced tea recipe. All you need are 6 ingredients (one is water!), and you’re a few steps away from a glass of iced tea.
Asheville, NCthelaurelofasheville.com

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Coming to Asheville

This fall, Pete Brewer is hoping to open the doors of Asheville’s newest ice cream shop, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream at 64 Long Shoals Road. Brewer and his wife Betsy have two daughters, and their youngest has autism. “We’ve known for quite a few years that we were going to start a business so that Annie would have a landing spot,” says Brewer. In 2019, a colleague of Brewer’s turned him on to Howdy Homemade, an ice cream shop in Dallas started by Tom Landis with the mission of providing employment opportunities for people with special needs. After meeting Landis, Brewer signed a franchise agreement for an Asheville location of Howdy Homemade in March 2020. “Before the ink had dried, the COVID lockdowns set in,” says Brewer. “But now we’re back at it.”
Sarasota, FL941area.com

Best Ice Cream Shops in Sarasota

When you're craving some delicious ice cream in Sarasota, you'll find rolled ice cream and more at one of these ice cream shops. National Ice Cream Month is the entire month of July so you have plenty of time to enjoy this delicious treat at a Sarasota ice cream shop near me. Vote for your favorite ice cream in Sarasota!
Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

Best Ice Cream Cake

It's a well-known fact that Ree Drummond loves her ice cream: "I've been making my own ice cream every summer for years," she says. That's why it was high time to take things one step further and add an ice cream cake to the dessert roster. This no-bake dessert recipe is just as good as an ice cream sundae, only bigger and more decadent. It’s made entirely with items you can find at the grocery store, no cooking required. As Ree says: "The really great thing about ice cream is...well, everything about it is great!"
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Disney's Chocolate-Crusted Key Lime Pie

There are some things you just have to eat when traveling across the United States: a slice of pizza in New York City, a breakfast taco in Texas and a bowl of clam chowder in Massachusetts. United States of Food: Official State Foods. This chocolate-crusted key lime pie was served at The Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort& Spa.
RecipesLifehacker

The Best No-Churn Ice Cream Recipes for When It's Hot As Balls

Ice cream is, bar none, the best dessert out there. It’s rich, creamy, cold, and comes in as many flavors as you can imagine, from your standard chocolate and vanilla to experimental offerings such as ghost pepper or corn on the cob. Some days, it’s enough to open a pint from the nearest grocery store, but making your own feels satisfying in a way that store-bought just can’t provide.
Greenville, WIwearegreenbay.com

How to make Ice Cream in a Bag from Bulk Priced Food Shoppe

(WFRV) – A year-round destination in Greenville makes kitchen creations easier. Brenda from the Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe spoke with Local 5 Live with a look at the variety of products available from snack mixes to drink mixes and a large selection of gluten-free items. She also shows a fun way...
Recipesrachaelraymag.com

Coconut-Lime Icebox Cake

This recipe originally appeared in our Summer 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. 1 1/4 cups chilled coconut cream (such as Native Forest) 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh mint, plus more for garnish. 10 graham crackers. 2 cups lime curd (such as Wilkin & Sons) 1 cup toasted coconut, plus...
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

How to remove ice cream stains

Summer days and ice creams are a match made in heaven, but we’re partial to a scoop on a hot crumble or apple pie in the winter too! Whether you’re enjoying your ice cream on the beach or the sofa, here’s how to tackle spills. General directions. Ice cream is...
RecipesFood & Wine

How to Make the Homemade Chocolate Shell of Your Dreams

When it comes to ice cream, there's a whole world of toppings, ranging from maraschino cherries and hot fudge to chopped nuts and caramel. If you're in camp Magic Shell (aka that sauce that hardens into a crunchy chocolate shell), you'll appreciate this week's episode of Mad Genius: Home Edition—Justin Chapple is making his own version from scratch. All you need to do is melt bittersweet chocolate with coconut oil and season it with a pinch of salt. In mere minutes, you'll have a chocolatey topping that can be used on all kinds of frozen desserts.
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

How to Make Better Iced Tea

Cold and refreshing, iced tea is the quintessential drink of summer. Whether you simply pour it into an ice-filled glass, transform it into a sweet or fruity iced tea, or use it for mixed drinks, it's easy to make iced tea at home. From choosing the type of tea to finding the perfect brewing method for you, a number of small steps can improve your iced tea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy