Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

TL Cares Winner announcement: 7/09/21

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZjuzL_0asOvRKv00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HAPPY FRIDAY! We have another TL Cares winner to announce. Watch the video to see who the lucky person is!

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
RelationshipsSheKnows

Eric Catches Quinn and Carter Together While Thomas Puts The Moves On An Unsuspecting Hope

At the cottage, Brooke asks if Hope got any sleep. Hope admits she’s worried, but more about the kids than herself. Thomas, she adds, has been a big help where the kids are concerned… which of course, raises red flags for Brooke. Sure, Liam asked Thomas to be there for Hope but is having Thomas around really the best idea, she asks? “I just don’t want Thomas to misread the situation,” Brooke says. Unable to see the forest for the trees, Hope says she has to focus on Liam and getting him out of jail. “I know that things look bleak and it’s hard to keep the faith,” cheerleads Brooke, “but you have to. You and Liam have gone through things similar,” she says… apparently comparing Liam’s waffling ways to him plowing down a human being. (Accidentally, of course!) Hope rants about Bill and how he’s responsible for what’s happening, but reels herself back in to say that what’s important is her love for Liam and the fact that it’s stronger than anything.
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Whataburger Responds to Video

The Natchitoches Whataburger has responded to the video of an incident that took place at the Natchitoches location. Below is a statement from the franchisee:. “After viewing the Facebook video of an incident that took place at our Natchitoches restaurant, we’re disheartened and disappointed by the actions of those involved. We’re in the process of gathering all the details about what happened as we determine the best course of action.” – G.V.C.S., Inc.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In North Carolina

You’ll Be Transported To Southern Dining At the Hillbilly Hideaway in North Carolina

Thought to be one of the best-kept secrets in the state, the Hillbilly Hideaway Restaurant in Walnut Cove features Southern cooking served hot and fresh by “home trained” cooks. From its wagon wheel decorated porch to its “Music Wall” inside, this entire place is an experience. If you’re looking for some down-home American fare, visit […] The post You’ll Be Transported To Southern Dining At the Hillbilly Hideaway in North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
Sardis, MSpanolian.com

Community Calendar 7/7/21

July 6-8 The Sardis District Missionary Baptist Association Sunday School and N.B.C. Congress of North Mississippi will have its 16th annual session July 6-8. This session will be abbreviated with in-house and virtual participation. Time is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the Educational Building located at 528 West Lee St., in Sardis. The session will be live-streamed on Facebook (sardisdistrictbaptist) and on the website at www.sardisdistrictbaptist.com. The theme is “Envisioning the Future Exceptionally as We Equip Disciples for Christ. Emphasis is “Educating, Equipping, and Empowering the Local Church.”
Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction’s Best Place To Celebrate a Birthday in the 1970s

Were you living in Grand Junction in the 1970s and early 1980s? If so, you probably attended a birthday party or two at this awesome pizza joint. Sadly, this business no longer operates in Grand Junction. Back when it was up and running, I seem to recall it occupying a couple of different locations. At the time of this picture, you could find it at 8th and North Avenue.
Madison, WICity of Madison Wisconsin

D11 Permitted Park Events, 07/09/21-07/18/21

Hello Neighbors! Here is a list of upcoming permitted park events!. A reminder that this list of park events may not always be exhaustive, and if you have concerns about activities at parks, you can always call MPD, either via 911 or the non-emergency number: (608) 255-2345. You can also reach Madison Parks at (608) 266-4711, or after hours, weekends and holidays at (608) 235-0448.
Lifestylekiss951.com

Thursday Guidance for Juy 15th, 2021: Pick A Tarot Card

We never know what life will throw at us. Sometimes it can be too much. If you feel an overload in your life know that it’s okay to step back and take a break. You cant do everything, but know what you do is enough. This week as you choose...
HealthKTNV

Belle Medical | 7/7/21

A positive self-image is important to a happy life, but unfortunately, plenty of people lack confidence in their appearance. This BELLE MEDICAL MINUTE is paid for by Belle Medical.
HobbiesEffingham Radio

Trading Post Friday, 07/09/21

FOR SALE: A Burgundy full-face Fulmer helmet $25. Call 217-342-4647. FREE: 40” TV, works well with cable but not for streaming. Call 217-663-2571. FOR SALE: Outdoor furniture (glider swings, swings with tables etc,) all made of treated lumber, about 45 four or five-week-old ducklings, about 35 butcher rabbits and rabbit hutches, baby chicks coming soon. Call and leave a message, 618-686-3696.
Musicrtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 7/7/21

Last Song: “Let’s Get Serious” by Jermaine Jackson from the album Let’s Get Serious (1980) Great job Adora (@Adora2000) and Erwin (@erwin_green)!!!. Toss and turn, fall to sleep holding my pillow tight. If you’d like to get the song from Amazon, you can click on the album cover below:
AdvocacyMidweek

Hot Shots – 7/7/21

Straub Medical Center marks its 100th anniversary in 2021, and in celebration of that milestone, Straub Foundation received a gift of $100,000 in memory of Dr. Virgil Jobe and his nearly five decades of service. A leader in radiology, Jobe’s work not only impacted his patients at Straub, but also helped to define imaging practices in Hawai‘i, particularly in relation to mammography and breast cancer screenings. His sons, Micah (left) and Ikaika (right), presented the gift to Straub’s leadership team as staﬀ members reflected on years of memories of the doctor and his innovative contributions. PHOTO COURTESY STRAUB FOUNDATION.
Shoppingmidkansasonline.com

Swap Shop 7/7/21

2 German shepherd’s running loose near 1314 north Maxwell heading north – one is mostly tan the other is tan with black PLEASE CALL 620-755-6904 if they are yours!!!. truck bed trailer 3/4 ton heavy duty with big tires call for price – 620-654-6821. Townsends Sales lamb creep feeder all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy