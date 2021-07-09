Cancel
Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Made The Case For Temporary Face Tattoos

thezoereport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you didn’t know, yesterday was Penelope Disick’s ninth birthday, and just one of the ways the family celebrated was with some super-cute temporary tats. That’s right, folks: Kourtney and Kim Kardashian wore faux face tattoos by Inked By Dani for the big day, and they weren’t the only ones. Penelope also decked herself out in the temporary designs, one of which included a dainty black rose on her foot, which Kourtney also went for, too.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Penelope Disick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temporary Tattoos#Kardashian Family#Poosh Com#Tzr
