Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Law firm hires stray cat after people complained about it wandering around the office

By Mark Pygas
Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lo76K_0asOvPZT00

Strays cats and dogs are a massive problem pretty much everywhere around the world. Globally, it is estimated that there are 100 million or more feral cats, and at least 60 million of those can be found in the United States alone. While they can have a massive ecological impact, most are just trying to survive and looking for new homes.

Leon was one of these stray cats roaming the streets of Brasília, Brazil. That was until he managed to sneak into the Order of Attorneys of Brazil building. Employees adopted Leon and let him hang out in the reception area, but when people started to complain about the cat, they found a pretty interesting way around it: they hired Leon as a lawyer.

Yes, he has his own ID card. The world was alerted to this lawyer cat when Dr Jeanette Laredo posted photos of Leon on Facebook, writing:

"After a heavy rain, this little guy here seeking shelter from the storm went inside the OAB building (the Brazilian equivalent of American Bar Association) and decided to stay."

"Unfortunately some people started to file some complaints about the fact that at the reception desk there was a stray cat hanging around and trying to make friends with the newcomers."

"In order to avoid some new complaints the board gave the solution: Hire the cat as an employee."

That post quickly went viral, with more than 11,000 shares and 30,000 likes. And to reward Leon for his hard work and making the company a viral sensation in Brazil, he was prompted to a lawyer.

In an interview with Bored Panda, a spokesperson for Dr. Leon explained that people had filed complaints because he was small when he first arrived at the building as a kitten, and they were afraid that they'd step on him. He's since grown up, so that's probably not a problem anymore.

The spokesperson went on to explain:

"In February it rains a lot in the state of Amapá (Amazonia), so he arrived at OAB fleeing from the rain and thunder. For a week, he was fed and protected in a box. Until he got hired."

"[They said] that there was no space for him because it is a serious institution. So the President [of the OAB] determined the hiring and gave him an employee badge."

Leon is now a valued employee, in charge of hugs and cuddles.

Leon has even inspired the OAB to launch an animal rights institute – called Instituto Dr Leon.

"Two months ago Leon was neutered and is already fully recovered. But veterinarians say he had a problem with his vocal cords as a result of suffering as a baby. He hardly meows, but we keep taking care of him. This motivated us to create the institute to help abused and abandoned animals."

"Unfortunately, we cannot house all [the animals], so we will fund the NGOs in town. We will be an example for Brazil [to follow]."

Someone needs to make a television series out of this.

From Your Site Articles

  • Bong Water, Parking Lot and Cruchwrap Supreme. People are ... ›
  • Chicago cat miraculously uninjured after leaping from the 5th story ... ›
  • Couple builds mini-bedroom for their cat, complete with a TV for ... ›

TikTok life coach's bite-sized mental health hacks are helping thousands of people

07.12.21

Sometimes one little piece of advice can be so powerful it transforms our lives for the better. Many years ago, someone told me that "you can't change other people, you can only change how you react to them."

That piece of advice taught me that instead of trying to forcibly change others, I can get them to act differently by changing how I react to them. For example, sometimes ignoring someone's behavior instead of calling attention to it can get them to change.

Simple psychological hacks are no way to treat serious psychological issues such as anxiety or depression. But they can help us break free from negative patterns, create stronger personal boundaries, and improve our mindfulness.

Comments / 55

Upworthy

Upworthy

19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray Cats#Cats And Dogs#Strays#Brazilian#American Bar Association#Fed#Oab#Instituto#Cruchwrap Supreme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Country
Brazil
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Chained Dog Will Not Stop Kissing the Man Who Set Her Free

Matheus Laiola, an animal protection officer, was smothered in kisses after working to free a dog that was left chained to a wall. The four-legged friend couldn't hide her elation when Laiola came to her rescue. A video posted on Facebook captured the joy and gratitude of a dog that...
Animalsgentside.co.uk

What is the most dangerous kind of cat in the world?

It's hard to sound scary with a name like black-footed cat. Especially when you're Africa's smallest cat, and even one of the world's smallest wildcats: less than two kilograms on average, with a stocky body adorned with elegant spots and topped by a round head with large eyes. No, really, nothing would suggest that the Felis nigripes is the deadliest feline on Earth, and yet. And yes, even the cutest animals can do damage.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

Elephant kills other elephant in zoo enclosure

An elephant was killed by another elephant while in their enclosure at the Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in England on Friday. M’Changa, a 12-year-old bull elephant, was sleeping when another elephant entered that area of the enclosure and fatally injured him. The attack occurred in the early morning hours before...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Cows beaten with electric prods and pigs cut while still alive, secret cameras show

Cows were beaten with electric prods and sheep and pigs were not stunned for long enough before having their throats cut at a government-approved small abattoir, according to an undercover investigation.A piglet appeared to be alive in a scalding hot water tank, and others were thrown into the tank with no checks for signs of life.The Animal Justice Project (AJP) organisation, which carried out the two-month research, is calling on the government to halt plans to use public money to subsidise slaughterhouses under the new Agriculture Act, and for an independent review of abattoirs.Ministers want to support local abattoirs...
Animalskatzenworld.co.uk

Two Brothers Banned From Keeping Animals After Leaving Pet Cats to Starve

One dog, Lara, was also left with an untreated skin condition. Two brothers from South Shields have been banned from keeping all animals, one of them for life, after failing to provide adequate nutrition for several cats and leaving their crossbreed dog Lara with an untreated skin condition. Mark Anthony...
Petskentlive.news

Warning to pet owners as Covid found to be common in dogs and cats

Cat or dog owners who have Covid-19 should avoid their pets while infected, experts have said. Scientists in the Netherlands have found that coronavirus is common in pet cats and dogs where their owners have the disease. While cases of owners passing on Covid-19 to their pets are considered to...
Tucson, AZtucsonlocalmedia.com

Humane Society trapping and neutering stray cats to reduce population

Free-roaming cats throughout the country are estimated to kill more than 1 billion birds and mammals every year, dealing a major blow to wildlife populations. Cats can even be a greater threat in areas like Tucson, which has diverse bird species thanks to our surrounding sky islands. Local nonprofits like...
AnimalsPosted by
AFP

Chinese monk who saved 8,000 strays is dog's best friend

His bald head glistening with sweat, Zhi Xiang peers into the eyes of a stray dog whose coat has become matted in heavy rain and says soothingly: "Let me cut your hair, cutie." The bedraggled pooch is among scores of dogs hauled off the streets of Shanghai by police and packed in metal cages in a foul-smelling holding area. More than 20 puppies are also crammed into a yellow plastic crate; one dog is dragged in while inside a tied bag. But for Zhi's intervention, they will all be put down in a matter of days.
Petskslnewsradio.com

Lost pets wandering after fireworks? Consider avoiding the shelter

Fireworks may be fun for humans, but not so much for our furry companions — with new research finding animal shelters see their biggest intake of lost pets during 4th of July celebrations each year. Surprisingly, the study published in ‘Frontiers in Veterinary Science‘ found more than 70% are discovered...

Comments / 55

Community Policy