Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhan, CO

El Paso County Fair returns for 116th year in Calhan

By Scott Harrison
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qbecv_0asOvOvy00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being canceled last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county fair is making a strong comeback this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBEBr_0asOvOvy00

The 116th edition of the fair starts Saturday and continues through next Saturday, July 17, at the fairgrounds next to Calhan high school on the east end of town. For more information, visit: http://www.elpasocountyfair.com .

"Given all we've been through during the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic, our theme this year is Time to Celebrate, " said Dayna Buffington, the county's fair and events supervisor. "We want the community to feel like when they walk through those gates, there's something for everyone."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3fKS_0asOvOvy00

To reassure fairgoers about health safety, numerous hand washing stations have been set up; people also will have the option to purchase their tickets online and have them scanned at the fair to minimize person-to-person contact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhLmu_0asOvOvy00

Carnival rides begin Friday night at the fairgrounds, ahead of Saturday's official opening. Organizers have brought in a Texas-based company that is offering more rides than in past years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03AkZK_0asOvOvy00

Other attractions include "Extreme Raptors," a birds-of-prey exhibit from New York; a demolition derby; a fireworks show; and a variety of vendors offering carnival food favorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KztMJ_0asOvOvy00

But the true purpose of the fair is to educate and preserve the history and tradition of the area's rural and agricultural lifestyle. A wide range of livestock competitions and exhibits, along with food, art and craft displays and contests from 4-H and FFA clubs will be featured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6tud_0asOvOvy00

"I would say the best part is just getting everybody together, and just being a community again -- like a big family," said Madyson Ann Buhring, the 2021 fair queen and a Calhan native. "Everybody pretty much knows everybody. So my favorite part, the best part, is just seeing everybody happy together. Making memories."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfHwZ_0asOvOvy00

Live music and a celebrity hypnotist also are part of the fair attractions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgrNS_0asOvOvy00

Organizers also have installed a new asphalt and concrete walkway through the fairgrounds and paved the parking lot near the exhibit halls; both meet federal disability standards and also will be a big help for parents with strollers or people who want secure footing in rainy weather.

The walkway is greatly appreciated by Christopher Garza, a vendor at the fair who has a broken ankle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jfdli_0asOvOvy00

"This is our fifth year with the fair, and my mom was in a wheelchair when she passed, and it was hard to get her around," said. "But now, this would have been great. For me, being on my wheel crutch for the first time, it's a godsend."

Organizers said that they are proud of keeping ticket prices the same for several years; admission is free on Monday.

The post El Paso County Fair returns for 116th year in Calhan appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
2K+
Followers
826
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso County, CO
Health
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Calhan, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Demolition Derby#Weather#Carnival#Birds#El Paso County Fair#Time#Extreme Raptors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Paranormal Cirque premieres in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday night, Paranormal Cirque debuts in Colorado Springs. The circus-themed show features magicians, acrobats, contortionists, and more, but all with a Halloween theme. "People can expect to come out and have the night of their lives. The best night they've had since everything went crazy, now we're here to The post Paranormal Cirque premieres in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Hickenlooper announces nearly $500 million in COVID relief awarded to Colorado restaurants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper today announced that 1,762 Colorado restaurants, bars, breweries, caterers, food trucks, and others received a total of $481,075,609 in Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) grants. The RRF program was created by Congress under the American Rescue Plan to help some of the hardest-hit small businesses get through the pandemic. “Restaurants The post Hickenlooper announces nearly $500 million in COVID relief awarded to Colorado restaurants appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peaks or Bust Rodeo returns for 80th year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo makes its long-awaited return on Wednesday night. Last year, the rodeo was canceled for the first time since World War II because of Covid-19. "It was pretty devastating to the industry especially for the people that come -- the announcers, barrel man, they had The post Pikes Peaks or Bust Rodeo returns for 80th year appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities updates repairs on major water main break, responds to second break in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As repairs continue for the fourth day on a water main break along Garden of the Gods Road, a second break developed in a southwest side neighborhood Friday morning. The newest break happened on Suncrest Way, near the intersection of Highway 115 and Cheyenne Meadows Road. At one point, the The post Colorado Springs Utilities updates repairs on major water main break, responds to second break in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Sesquicentennial Minute: Hollywood’s ‘Man Of A Thousand Faces’ was from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- He was famously dubbed the “man of a thousand faces." He had more acting credits than Charlie Chaplin. He was born and raised in Colorado Springs. It was nearly 130 years ago when a young boy named Leonidas “Lon” Chaney dropped out of Lincoln Elementary to take care of his The post Sesquicentennial Minute: Hollywood’s ‘Man Of A Thousand Faces’ was from Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Red Leg Brewing Company to open multi-purpose complex, The Garrison July 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Red Leg Brewing Company's new multi-purpose complex is set to open to the public on July 28. The veteran-owned brewery, based in Colorado Springs, announced the project in January of 2020. The new facility, dubbed The Garrison, is a 14,000 square-foot airplane hanger-style facility and mixed-use complex. The building will The post Red Leg Brewing Company to open multi-purpose complex, The Garrison July 28 appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Rocky Mountain State Games back to full capacity in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Colorado's largest multi-sports festival, The Rocky Mountain State Games, has returned to Colorado Springs for the next two weekends. The games started Friday, and this year, they're celebrating 20 years. The games include sports for all ages and abilities. Pickleball started early Friday morning and is one of the more The post Rocky Mountain State Games back to full capacity in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Rain, warm weather bring mowing challenges to Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The wet spring of 2015 caused many local mowing crews to fall behind, and a similar situation has developed this year after consistent spring and summer rain. El Paso County crews are several weeks behind in mowing high, thick grasses and weeds in public areas. "We're probably a few weeks The post Rain, warm weather bring mowing challenges to Colorado Springs area appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Suds for Kids: Donation-based carwash raises money for Children’s Hospital of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local group is keeping its new tradition of giving back to Children's Hospital with a donation-based car wash on Friday. The Colorado Springs CPA and accounting firm, WCG Inc., held the Suds for Kids car wash with all proceeds going directly to the Children's Hospital of Colorado. The hospital The post Suds for Kids: Donation-based carwash raises money for Children’s Hospital of Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo District 60 school board votes for emergency closure of Carlile Elementary School

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo District 60 school board unanimously voted yes on the emergency closure of Carlile Elementary School. The board said millions of dollars worth of repairs needed to make the school safe led to the decision to close the school. During a 2 p.m. meeting on Thursday, the school board was The post Pueblo District 60 school board votes for emergency closure of Carlile Elementary School appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Manitou Incline set to close for upcoming races

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced upcoming closures of the Manitou Incline. On July 18, the Manitou Incline will be closed during the Barr Trail Mountain Race. The Manitou Incline will be closed again on August 21 and 22 for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent. In 2020, the Pikes The post Manitou Incline set to close for upcoming races appeared first on KRDO.
Manitou Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Anna’s Apothecary in Manitou Springs burglarized; suspect dumps store electronics in creek

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A popular Manitou Springs retail store closed Wednesday after the store was broken into overnight. Store co-owner Sara Berry says the suspect stole $1,000 worth of cash, and also damaged plants and some shelving in the store. The suspect reportedly also stole about $7,000 worth of electronic equipment from the store. The post Anna’s Apothecary in Manitou Springs burglarized; suspect dumps store electronics in creek appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Garden of Gods Road closed until next week, replacing 40-feet pipe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews working with Colorado Springs Utilities are working around the clock to fix a water main break on Garden of the Roads, west of I-25. The pressure and flooding from the water main break caused the roadways to raise about 12 inches off the ground, causing a slope. A section The post Garden of Gods Road closed until next week, replacing 40-feet pipe appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs resident stuck with $1,700 bill after apartment complex tows car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Despite his vehicle being listed on the apartment lease, a Colorado Springs man had his car towed out of his complex's parking lot while he was out of state. Rodney Ayers says his Chevy Equinox was towed from the Canyon Ranch Apartments after being parked at the complex for just The post Colorado Springs resident stuck with $1,700 bill after apartment complex tows car appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs still ranked among top 10 best places to live in US

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's no surprise to the people who already live here, but Colorado Springs was once again named one of the best places to live in the entire United States according to the newest rankings from US News & World Report. US News & World Report says there are only five The post Colorado Springs still ranked among top 10 best places to live in US appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews sent to rescue three hikers in Cheyenne Mountain State Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Three people are being rescued about six miles up a trail at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. UPDATE: CSFD says all three hikers have been successfully rescued. None of the hikers needed to be taken to the hospital. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is assisting the rescue with dirt bikes, as the trail The post Crews sent to rescue three hikers in Cheyenne Mountain State Park appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Western Museum of Mining and Industry Hosts “Family Day” in celebration of Colorado Springs’ 150th Birthday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Western Museum of Mining and Industry is hosting “Family Day” on Saturday, July 10. Guests will get to dig for gold, ride tractors, a century-old mining train, and learn more about how families lived in the 1800s. They'll even get to see mining equipment in action, including a 1920 The post Western Museum of Mining and Industry Hosts “Family Day” in celebration of Colorado Springs’ 150th Birthday appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Then & Now exhibit showcases Colorado Springs’ history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Thursday night, a new exhibit will open showing how Colorado Springs has grown in its 150-year history. The Then & Now Exhibit features fifty historic images and modern photos as part of the City of Colorado Springs' Sesquicentennial Celebration. For two years, local photographer Mike Pach has worked to recreated The post Then & Now exhibit showcases Colorado Springs’ history appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Gold Hill Mesa host site for Children’s Literacy Center free one-on-one tutoring sessions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More kids will have the opportunity to catch up on their reading this summer for free. The Children’s Literacy Center, a non-profit organization serving across Colorado tutors students reading below grade level. The Children’s Literacy Center, has a host site at Gold Hill Mesa Community Center and it has been The post Gold Hill Mesa host site for Children’s Literacy Center free one-on-one tutoring sessions appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Three families try to move into occupied Colorado Springs home after falling for scam

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) —  On July 1, Ron and Susan Ford were Colorado Springs’ most desirable roommates.  Three separate families showed up to their home with belongings in tow. Each though they were renting out one of the Fords’ bedrooms.  “They were told we had a mother-in-law suite. So that’s what they were expecting." Susan The post Three families try to move into occupied Colorado Springs home after falling for scam appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy