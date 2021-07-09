Man walks up and shoots couple dining at Houston aquarium, then turns gun on himself, police say
Police in Texas say a shooting at the Houston Downtown Aquarium on Thursday night left two people dead and a woman injured. Houston Police Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said at a press briefing that their initial investigation indicated that a man, seated at the bar at the aquarium restaurant, appeared to have walked toward a couple dining on the far end of the bar and shot them.www.nbcnews.com
