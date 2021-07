Kaer Morhen is one of the most iconic video game locations of all time. If you haven't played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt you may not know how important Kaer Morhen is to Geralt, the rest of the crew, and the player themselves. The witchers of The Continent know it as a home as well as a place where new witchers are 'born', so we're delighted to finally see Netflix's version of the keep.