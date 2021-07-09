Cancel
New Yorkers Wade Through Literal Cesspools to Catch the Train

 7 days ago
Leaving the house in 2021: Keys. Wallet. Phone. Face mask. Hand sanitizer. Life vest. Canoe. Tetanus shot. As Hurricane Elsa puts NYC's crumbling infrastructure to the test, New Yorkers are wading through toxic subterranean pools and flooded boroughs to get to point B. In a number of viral videos captured by people at the 157th Street subway station last night, commuters are seen attempting to protect themselves from the filthy water using trash bags, without much success. Above ground wasn't much prettier for those trying to get through actual rivers of traffic. Many turned to Twitter to express concern and criticism toward MTA and the city. New Yorkers haven't forgotten Hurricane Sandy and they certainly don't want to experience the sequel.

