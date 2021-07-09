Why You Should Always Have 2 Types Of Olive Oil
It is no question that chefs are big fans of olive oil. Food TV personality Rachael Ray loves extra-virgin olive oil so much that she gave it the nickname EVOO. The shorthand moniker quickly caught on with Ray's fans and was later added to the Oxford American College Dictionary in 2007 (via The Mercury News). Ray and her fans are not the only ones to celebrate the beloved oil extracted from olives. Olive oil producer and importer Morocco Gold lists Emeril Lagasse and Todd English as famous chefs who regularly use olive oil. Per Morocco Gold, Lagasse uses a combination of citrus fruit and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil when grilling seafood, vegetables, and meats. English reveals olive oil and healthy fats, like nuts and avocado, are essentials in his culinary repertoire.www.mashed.com
