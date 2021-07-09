Trailer & Poster: “The Witcher” Anime ‘Wolf’

Netflix used its WitcherCon streaming event to announce that its hit adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's fantasy series The Witcher will be returning for Season 2 on December 17. The streaming giant also released the first full teaser trailer for the new season, which follows the adventures of Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia as he tries to protect Princess Cirilla of Cintra from both external threats and her own growing magical power. So let's dive into The Witcher Season 2 trailer for a breakdown of what we think is coming (drawing from what we know from books). Consider yourself warned that potential spoilers will follow in this video! Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher will star Henry Cavill as Geralt as he takes Freya Allan's Cirilla "Ciri", the crown princess of Cintra, under his wing. At one point in the trailer, Ciri asks Geralt, "So, I'm your destiny?" -- a reference to her becoming his ward due to the Law of Surprise. Geralt was told in Season 1 that Ciri was his destiny, and despite multiple attempts to keep the two of them apart, they finally united in the final episode. Now Geralt is making good on his promise to keep the princess safe, based on this Witcher teaser trailer. Check out our full Witcher Season 2 trailer breakdown for all the clues, Easter eggs and references we found in the Netflix preview!