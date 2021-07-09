Cancel
Comics

Trailer & Poster: “The Witcher” Anime ‘Wolf’

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first teaser trailer and poster have been released for the anime feature film “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf”. That film, which will premiere on Netflix on August 23rd, hails from Studio Mir (“The Legend of Korra,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender”) and focuses on Geralt’s mentor and father figure Vesemir.

