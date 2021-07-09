Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Baskin-Robbins' Adorable New Ice Cream Creations Are Turning Heads

By Aimee Lamoureux
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's just about the peak of summer, and there's probably nothing that tastes better in the afternoon heat of a midsummer day than a cup of sweet, cold ice cream. It is one of the best warm weather desserts, and luckily, now Baskin-Robbins is helping their fans beat the summer heat with the new release of Beach Day, their July Flavor of the Month. Their newest ice cream creation brings to mind a calming beach scene with its decadent sweet and salty mixture of vanilla ice cream and ocean-inspired blue sea salt, swirled with crunchy graham cracker crumbles that resemble tasty "sand," according to Chew Boom. Milk chocolate, caramel-filled candy sea turtles and splashes of bright and colorful frosting are sprinkled atop the ice cream "waves" to complete the seasonal new release.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Weather#Dolphin#Food Drink#Baskin Robbins Newsroom#Creature Creations#Marketing Culinary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Crystal River, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Donut/ice cream lovers look forward to new Crystal River eatery

Tom Guyer of Ohio thinks downtown Crystal River is ready for a new made-to-order donut and ice cream eatery. He’s so confident he bought a house in Hernando and, after he retires soon from the machine shop he owns in Cleveland, will move his belongings here to begin his new life as a first-time restaurant owner.
Recipesfox4now.com

How To Make Ranch-Flavored Pickles

I don’t know about you, but these days, if I need new ideas to try in the kitchen, I turn to TikTok. It can be a bit onerous, trying to write down recipes from videos or snap still images of the steps involved so I can reproduce them, but the social media site has definitely given me some fun ideas for meals and made my kitchen table a more interesting place to be.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Hostess Just Introduced 3 Limited-Edition Cupcake Flavors That Are Perfect For Summer

Certain flavors are summertime classics, and Hostess has three limited-edition cupcakes that need to be enjoyed before they disappear. As shared by Brand Eating, the three cupcake flavors are Key Lime, Strawberry, and Sundae. According to the Hostess website, these cupcakes are available through July 25 at participating retailers. Since they are limited editions and they hit store shelves around June 28, it might be best to act quickly before these flavors fade like the long summer days.
Restaurantshuntingdondailynews.com

July is Ice Cream Month

Rich chocolate, graham cracker cheesecake, classic vanilla, mint chocolate chip, peanut butter ripple... which delicious dairy product comes in all of these flavors? Ice cream, of course! July is National Ice Cream Month, so we are celebrating all of its many varieties and nutritional benefits. Here are some interesting facts about ice cream that you may not know!
Food & DrinksPopSugar

Dunkin's New Summer Drinks Feature a Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew With Sweet Cold Foam

Ready to sip on this season's coolest flavors? While you may be trying to live a "hot girl summer," you can still sip on cool drinks thanks to Dunkin's new cold coffee beverages that are perfect for cooling off. The brand-new summer sips include a Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee (think a medium-roast blend with notes of cocoa and toasted nuts), a Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew With Sweet Cold Foam (it's topped with sweet cold foam and hot-chocolate powder!), and a Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte that just might have the power to transport you back to one of your favorite campfire-filled nights.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

Ice Cream Lovers, It's Time to Get a Better Scoop

Yes, sneaking a spoonful or two out of the ice cream container is a totally acceptable midnight snack. But to make these blisteringly hot days more bearable, you're going to need a full-sized bowl or cone to cool off. And for a strong and sturdy tool that "slices through rock hard ice cream like it was butter," Amazon shoppers overwhelmingly favor the Spring Chef Ice Cream Scoop.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

Mac and Cheese ICE CREAM Exists! Would YOU Try It?!

Now, we know this isn’t exactly Disney news but…it was too good not to talk about it!. If you’re familiar with Salt and Straw at Downtown Disney in Anaheim (which will soon have a Disney World location!), then you know that some crazy ice cream flavors exist! With flavors that involve insects, pie crust, and more, we weren’t tooooooo shocked by this flavor. But, it’s still pretty random and interesting!
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Oreo Mug Cake is TikTok's Genius Single-Serving Dessert Obsession

Sometimes eating a pre-made dessert just doesn’t fill the void your sweet tooth is aching for. So why not try our favorite quick, yet gourmet, dessert obsession: Oreo Mug Cake? We all know Oreos are a staple in every American household, and this crazy easy Oreo-themed mug cake puts them to use in the most genius way.
Food & Drinkssantaclaritamagazine.com

Rocket Fizz For Your Bit of Nostalgia

Our childhood holds many memories of family, friends, fun and moments we can’t forget. When we choose to take a walk down memory lane, we also hold sweet memories of food, be it, a special dinner or dessert we savored or of a piece of candy or soda pop we loved! It’s always fun remembering that favorite food or drink we enjoyed as a kid, or in high school or even college.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Creamy Vegan Ice Creams

Based in South Korea, Natuur is a well-loved ice cream brand chain. Known for its luscious green tea ice cream, the brand sells its delicious products in its stores across the nation, featuring soft-serve and ice cream by the scoop. The brand also sells pints at grocery and convenience stores.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

You Should Start Topping Your Ice Cream With Red Wine. Here's How

Ice cream is amazing all on its own, but it can be even better with the right toppings. While most people prefer to stick with tried and true classics like the perennial favorite hot fudge or sprinkles, there are always culinary innovators willing to try more unusual toppings including espresso, chili peppers, balsamic vinegar, bacon, sea salt, and even olive oil. Oh, and let's not forget Baskin-Robbins' soon-to-be-notorious Sour Berry Slime. (On second thought, let's absolutely forget it, and hope Baskin-Robbins follows suit.)
Restaurantsbestofnj.com

Nicholas Creamery Serves Handmade Small Batch Ice Cream

New Jersey is home to a whole lot of great ice cream shops. But Nicholas Creamery, which currently has three locations in the state, promises you’ll taste the difference in their varieties. They use all-natural, quality ingredients, working directly with local farmers and artisans to create fresh, seasonal ice cream; all of it made in small batches.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

All the Best Places to Get Vegan Ice Cream This Summer

There is no season for ice cream—for those who truly love it, ice cream is a year-round treat. However, there’s no arguing that ice cream consumption increases during the summer—doubles, dare we say?—and thanks to the boom in plant-based options, there’s always a vegan option around the corner. We love our independent vegan ice cream shops, but today, we’re celebrating the vegan options sprouting up in non-vegan sweet shops across the country. Here is where to get vegan ice cream this summer, no matter where you are.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

Oreo Just Announced Two Very Seasonal New Flavors

Is there a mass-produced cookie that's more beloved than the Oreo? I can't even fathom a cookie that compares. They're perfectly dunkable, taste great on their own or as an ingredient in cheesecakes, icebox cakes, and other treats, and the cookie company regularly releases new flavors as part of a never-ending quest to find every possible twist on cookies and creme.
Restaurantshypebeast.com

Beat the Heat With Krispy Kreme's Ice Cream-Inspired Doughnuts and Milkshakes

Krispy Kreme is taking cues from famed ice cream flavors for a selection of melt-in-your-mouth summer doughnuts and milkshakes. The Summer Chill series offers Mint Choc Chip and Raspberry Ripple-flavored doughnuts and shakes for a limited time only. Krispy Kreme’s Mint Choc Chip doughnut arrives with a chocolatey mint filling, decorated with chocolate sugar mint nibs and dark chocolate icing, while its shake is a mint and chocolate flavoured milkshake that’s topped with cream. The Raspberry Ripple doughnut option, on the other hand, has a fruity raspberry filling topped with brownie, raspberry pieces and a raspberry ripple drizzle, and its shake is blended with raspberry puree and topped with cream and white chocolate shavings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy