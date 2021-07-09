Baskin-Robbins' Adorable New Ice Cream Creations Are Turning Heads

It's just about the peak of summer, and there's probably nothing that tastes better in the afternoon heat of a midsummer day than a cup of sweet, cold ice cream. It is one of the best warm weather desserts, and luckily, now Baskin-Robbins is helping their fans beat the summer heat with the new release of Beach Day, their July Flavor of the Month. Their newest ice cream creation brings to mind a calming beach scene with its decadent sweet and salty mixture of vanilla ice cream and ocean-inspired blue sea salt, swirled with crunchy graham cracker crumbles that resemble tasty "sand," according to Chew Boom. Milk chocolate, caramel-filled candy sea turtles and splashes of bright and colorful frosting are sprinkled atop the ice cream "waves" to complete the seasonal new release.