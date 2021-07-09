Celebrity Sighting: Jon Hamm Seen Filming in Boston Last Week

Mad Men stars John Slattery and Jon Hamm will reunite for Confess, Fletch, a modern take on the 1985 Chevy Chase film of (almost) the same name. The Fletch films are based on Gregory Mcdonald’s classic mystery-novel series, which follows investigative reporter I.M. Fletcher as he juggles his career and his personal life. According to Variety, the new film is based on the second book in the series, in which “Fletch finds himself in the middle of multiple murders — one of which pins him as a prime suspect.” Hamm is set to play the role of Fletcher in the comedic reboot, directed by Greg Mottola (Superbad, Arrested Development), which is currently in production. (Hamm was spotted filming scenes in Worcester, Massachusetts, outside the city’s police station two days ago.) Ayden Mayeri (Homecoming), Lorenza Izzo (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) have been added to the cast; along with Slattery’s, their roles are yet to be announced.