Maine State

Southern Maine Brewery Releasing Sour Patch Kids Inspired Beer

By Brittany Rose
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 8 days ago
Definitive Brewing Company is a southern Maine favorite. Definitive can be found among the cluster of amazing breweries on Industrial Way in Portland as well as Route 1 in Kittery. According to their 'About Us' section of their website, the beginning of Definitive was a whirlwind from striking gold in...

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Maine State
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

You And 10 Friends Can Rent This Incredible Maine Island Estate

If you have the cash and you want to take the ultimate Maine vacation, you need to take a look at this majestic island estate. According to Luxury Maine Rentals, the estate sits on Cousins Island in Yarmouth. Located on one of the island's peninsulas, the estate house encompasses over 7,000 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The place sleeps up to 11 (if you don't mind sleeping on cots).
Maine State
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

No This Big-Headed Maine Bird is Not Photoshopped

You Can't Believe Everything You See on The Internet. The internet is full of strange creatures. The users, yes, but also a lot of other things thanks to Photoshop. People can make themselves humanoids of perfection, homes, and landscapes can feature the strange and unusual, and you never know what kind of animal hybrid may pop up.
Golf
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Upscale Mini Golf Coming Soon to Boston Is the Perfect Date Night

If you were to ask me, the perfect combination of an ideal date night involves mini golf, food, and dancing, and I might have just found the best spot for a fun night out. It's called Puttshack and it's an upscale, tech-infused experience that brings much more to the putting green than a normal game of miniature golf. Basically, the future of indoor mini-putt is here and it's coming soon to the Boston Seaport.
Posted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Check Out This Super Mario World Inspired Map of New Hampshire!

Shared on the New Hampshire subreddit, TheGeographyPin, aka Miguel, shared his latest masterpiece, the state of New Hampshire. Miguel isn't from New Hampshire or even the United States. Miguel is an illustrator from Peru and has started a project tackling all 50 states. He's done 14 states in the Super Mario style so far with New Hampshire being the first in New England.
Maine State
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

4 Mainers Are About To Walk from Maine to Fenway…Just Like Their Fathers Did 48 Years Ago

In 1973, Norm Payette, Wilbur Wildes, Ge Erskine, and Dave McHugh walked from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for the Jimmy Fund. Now, 48 years later, the children of these men will be replicating that walk to pay homage to their Dads. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh will be leaving from the exact same location as their fathers did; Wilkinson Park on New York Avenue in South Portland. The brave four will start their trip on Tuesday, July 6, at Noon. The goal is to reach Fenway Park on Sunday, July 11, before the start of the game between the first-place Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies. The fundraising walk to Fenway is called "Fenway For our Fathers," with 100% of the money raised going to the incredible Jimmy Fund, an organization that is near and dear to Mainers and the Red Sox. The Jimmy Fund supports Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care.
Maine State
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Story Behind the 200-Year-Old Cemetery Just 3 Feet From the Maine Turnpike in Kittery

As drivers cross into Maine from New Hampshire on I-95 and continue north on the Maine Turnpike, they may notice and very out place thing very close to the highway just before the Kennebunk service plaza. Your eyes aren't deceiving you. There's a cemetery that sits just a mere three feet from the shoulder of the highway. How did it get there? Well, it was there long before the Maine Turnpike.

