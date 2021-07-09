Pole Fire & Downed Wires Causing Driving Delays In Ocean County

Photo by Jason Allentoff

TOMS RIVER – Just in time for the Friday afternoon commute, police are warning to avoid three separate intersections in Ocean County – two in Toms River and one in South Toms River.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a pole fire at Route 37 near Hooper Avenue is tying things up in the westbound lanes.

Police urge drivers to avoid the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hooper due to downed wires. Crews are currently on the scene working to clean the situation up.

There are also issues in the area of Dover Road and Brandies Road in South Toms River due to a fire investigation but no other details were available at press time.

Police urge everyone to find alternate routes to get to their destinations for the next few hours.