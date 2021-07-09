Healthy Recipe: Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes

Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes are a great treat when big juicy beefsteak tomatoes are in season. Cooked tomatoes are bursting with lycopene, which is protective of many types of cancer, and to make this summer favorite even more nutritious, instead of using rice or breadcrumbs for the stuffing, we’ve used delicious herb infused cooked quinoa. This dish is quick and easy to put together, but the real trick is to bake the tomatoes long and slow so their juices seep into the quinoa. They make a fabulous summery meal eaten barely warm or at room temperature. Try them.