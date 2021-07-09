Dr. Jessica Johnson: NIL poses educational challenges for student-athletes

July began with a colossal boom for college athletes who are now allowed to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). NIL is a massive game-changer that has crushed the amateurism model of the NCAA, as we will now see athletes from our favorite colleges and universities pushing brands and products on their Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok platforms. For those like me who have been watching college football for a few decades, after the passage of NIL I’m sure many of us immediately thought of past gridiron stars who would have been racking up some serious cash. My mind flashed back to the early 80s, when I was in awe of UGA running back Herschel Walker. I met Walker when I was 11 at an Eckerd drug store in Athens, Georgia and shyly asked for his autograph. If NIL had been in place back then, my mother probably would have had to pay at least $20 for his prized signature, and maybe another $5 if we had had a Polaroid on us and snapped a photo. This was two years before Walker won the Heisman Trophy in 1982. I also thought about the money Eddie George and Orlando Pace would have made when they were Buckeye football stars during my grad school years at Ohio State in the mid-90s. George, who owns Eddie George’s Grille 27 in the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, no doubt could have inked a deal to be the face of a local sports bar, and Pace, the monster offensive tackle whose hallmark “pancake” blocks flattened defensive linemen, would have probably had a partnership with a resident IHOP.