Lancaster students left waiting five years for degrees after scholarship company collapses

By Amelia Jordan
The Tab
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLancaster University has been withholding the degrees of two former students for over five years, as the body funding their tuition collapsed and was unable to pay for their final year of study. Mechatronic Engineering student Ibioku Allison and Biomedicine student Taanadeebabari Menegbo should have graduated from Lancaster in 2016,...

