Watch Sandy Munro Do An Initial Teardown Of The Ford Mustang Mach-E's Battery Pack
This video is a great reminder not to loan Sandy Munro your car, because he’s going to tear it apart. That’s just what he and his team does, and as long as it’s not your car, it’s great. We’ve leaned on Munro’s teardowns many times before to learn what’s hiding inside our cars, and today is no exception. This time, Munro has opened up the Ford Mach-E’s battery pack, so let’s see what’s inside.jalopnik.com
Comments / 0