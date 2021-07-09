Watch Sandy Munro Do An Initial Teardown Of The Ford Mustang Mach-E's Battery Pack

The Ford Mustang Mach-E just keeps gaining steam as the year goes on. We all knew it was coming—the day Ford would sell more of an electric car than it would its iconic Mustang. That day is here, and it's all the more painful for those who are V8 diehards. The reason why, exactly, is because the EV in question is the one that inherited the Mustang's name: the Mach-E.