Trimming your bird’s nails is super easy if you follow these 6 steps

Trimming your bird’s nails might be the most nerve-racking part of owning this pet, especially when it’s your first time. Of course, your vet is always there to help and will give you personalized tips for your particular animal. Additionally, we recommend you leave beak trimming to the pros — a slip could cause your bird to lose more blood than he can survive. But the toes are a bit easier, and with a solid checklist, you’ll be able to handle it no problem. Here’s how to trim bird nails in six easy steps.