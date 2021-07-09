Cancel
LaChanze To Star In Broadway Opening Of Alice Childress' 'Trouble In Mind'

By Antonio Ferme
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoundabout Theatre Company announced that LaChanze will star in the Broadway premiere of Alice Childress’ “Trouble in Mind” this fall. LaChanze, a founding member of Black Theatre United, returns to Broadway following her 2019 performance as the Ghost of Christmas Present in “A Christmas Carol.” She also starred in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” in 2018, which earned her a Tony Award nomination for best performance by a leading actress in a musical.

