Riverside County, CA

More than 100,000 marijuana plants seized in crackdown on illegal grows

By Kim Harris
Valley News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of raids on illegal cannabis grows throughout the Anza Valley led to the seizure of more than 100,000 marijuana plants and nearly 5 tons of processed product, Thursday, July 9. Confiscation operations were conducted all day Thursday by Riverside County Sheriff's Department personnel, along with law enforcement officers from multiple municipal agencies, including the Cannabis Regulation Task Force, California National Guard, Bureau of Land Management & California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California Highway Patrol, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, Hemet Police Department, Murrieta Police Department, Riverside Police Department, California Department of Food and Agriculture.

