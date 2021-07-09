Pokemon Adventures X•Y and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai English Manga Announced

One Full Dive cosplay has put the spotlight on one of the big anime fan crushes this Spring, Reona Kisaragi. Light Tuchini and Youta's original light novel series, Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life!, was one of the many light novel adaptations that had made its debut this year. Premiering as part of the new wave of anime coming in the Spring 2021 anime season, this series put a new spin on the RPG virtual game subgenre that we have seen popularized in franchises like Sword Art Online.