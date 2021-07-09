Pokemon Adventures X•Y and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai English Manga Announced
Viz Media is announcing multiple acquisitions and upcoming manga, art books, and coloring books on July 9, 2021. Among them are two series based on video games. First, there will be more Pokemon English manga volumes on the way, as the company announced Pokemon Adventures: X•Y. Next, there'll be the Dragon Quest spin-off in English too. The Dragon Quest. Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai English manga adaptation is coming. Both will start appearing in 2022.
