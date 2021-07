After a tumultuous 2020 in which we saw massive disruptions to the college football calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer of 2021 has given us signs that normalcy is on the way. The MLB All-Star Game took place in a sold-out Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are taking place with no signs of COVID pauses on the horizon, complete with 8K shots of fans losing their minds, thrilled to be back in an arena again while rooting for their favorite team.