Briana DeJesus’s Mom & Sister Clap Back After Kailyn Lowry Files Defamation Lawsuit

By Chris Rogers
Hollywood Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBriana DeJesus’s mom and sister threw major shade at their ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-star, Kailyn Lowry, after finding out she filed a lawsuit against Briana. Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has two strong women in her corner amidst her fight against co-star and longtime rival Kailyn Lowry. After it was revealed that Kailyn filed a lawsuit against Briana for defamation, Briana’s sister Brittany DeJesus and mother Roxanne DeJesus both took to Twitter to defend her.

Kailyn Lowry
