Grand Opening of The Pig ‘N’ Whistle in Downtown Cheboygan!

Sugar, alcohol, and pigs…it’s quite the combo!

There’s a new business that just opened up on Thursday in downtown Cheboygan and the theme is just as unique as the owners!

John and Marcella Costin have brought life to the Cheboygan community with a few businesses; Stormy Kromer A Cap & Ale House, The Queen’s Head Wine Pub, Simply Marcella, and The Lark Theater.

They welcome their newest addition to Main Street, The Pig ‘N’ Whistle! The best part about it all is that it is connected to the other four businesses! You can make your rounds to all of their wonderful shops in just a few steps!

If you got a sweet tooth, or a fascination with cute pigs – this place is your spot! Filled with amusing illustrations, clothing, and knick-knacks of pigs, it also features a pretty sweet candy cabinet filled with chocolatey treats! Towards the back you will find a bar where you can enhance your experience with their feature Rumrunner and 14 different floaters!

Come on down to The Pig ‘N’ Whistle and enjoy some sweet treats and a delicious frozen Rumrunner!