Police pursuit ends….after offender stops at a drive-thru window.

A Westfield man is facing several charges after he allegedly led police on a vehicle pursuit throughout the village of Brocton and the town of Portland Saturday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say they attempted to stop a stolen motor vehicle on Lake Avenue in the town of Portland, when the driver, 30-year-old Jeremiah Hebner, failed to comply and led deputies on the pursuit. Deputies say Hebner tried to elude them by driving through the yard of a local residence and struck a wooden structure on the property, disabling the vehicle. Hebner attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. Hebner has been charged with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, criminal possession of stolen property 4th, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and multiple vehicle and traffic citations. He's scheduled to appear in Portland Town Court at a later date. No injuries were reported during the pursuit.