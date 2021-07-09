Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

“I want my daddy!” cries 6-year-old girl rescued from kidnapper’s car, she was yanked off her bike and abducted

Posted by 
Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A heart-wrenching moment was captured on video after a 6-year-old girl was found terrified in the front seat of her kidnapper’s car. Right before being abducted, the little girl was riding her bike outside her home on July 2. At around 5:40 pm, a 40-year-old man drove through and saw the girl on her bike, riding down the street. Witnesses in the area saw the man yanking the child off her bicycle and putting her inside his red sedan.

davenportjournal.com

Comments / 109

Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
487
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Cries#Bike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
CrimeOnline

SEE IT: Police body cam video shows rescue of 6-year-old girl kidnaped from her front yard

A Louisville girl was rescued by police 30 minutes after she was kidnapped from her front yard last week. As CNN reports, kidnapping suspect Robby Wildt took the girl from the side of the road where she was playing on July 2. The suspect later told police that the girl cried after being taken into his car, and that he realized what he had done was wrong and “tried to console her,” according to a citation obtained by CNN.
Kentucky StateAOL Corp

Video shows moment Kentucky police rescue girl, 6, after abduction

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, last week rescued a 6-year-old girl who had been grabbed from her bike and put in a vehicle in a kidnapping minutes before, officials and witnesses said. Bodycam video police released Thursday shows the moment on July 2 when Officer Jason Burba approached the red sedan...
Louisville, KYWbaltv.com

WATCH: Body camera footage shows rescue of kidnapped 6-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after a Louisville, Kentucky, man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a child, the Louisville Metro Police Department released body-camera video that shows two officers rescuing the young girl. Behind bars is Robby Wildt, 40, after witnesses said they saw him take a 6-year-old girl and put...
RelationshipsPosted by
Oxygen

Woman Gets Life For Running Her Boyfriend With Minivan After Feeling 'Disrespected'

A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to life behind bars for running over her boyfriend with her minivan and killing him after feeling “disrespected." Dauphin County Judge Richard A. Lewis told Dolly Hendrickes, 40, that the fatal incident which took the life of 68-year-old Andres Claudio was both “bizarre and horrific” on Thursday, while sentencing her to life in prison, Penn Live reports.
Public Safetyiosconews.com

Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

Authorities say a Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and police. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
AccidentsThe Independent

Two-year-old girl possibly saves her mother’s life after she collapses at train station

A two-year-old girl in India is being hailed as a hero after she calmly led police to her mother, who had collapsed in a train station. The mother had fainted while walking with her daughter and six-month-old son. The video shows the little girl guiding several police officers up a flight of stairs and to her mum, who is seen lying on the floor. The woman was stretchered off to get medical treatment with her two children.

Comments / 109

Community Policy