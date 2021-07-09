“I want my daddy!” cries 6-year-old girl rescued from kidnapper’s car, she was yanked off her bike and abducted
A heart-wrenching moment was captured on video after a 6-year-old girl was found terrified in the front seat of her kidnapper’s car. Right before being abducted, the little girl was riding her bike outside her home on July 2. At around 5:40 pm, a 40-year-old man drove through and saw the girl on her bike, riding down the street. Witnesses in the area saw the man yanking the child off her bicycle and putting her inside his red sedan.davenportjournal.com
Comments / 109