Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Eliminating injuries - A review of QuadraClicks' RBT Rebel Real

By John Popko
invenglobal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s something we all take for granted. In the world of competitive gaming, the most discussed struggles players discuss is the mental—rarely the physical. Repetitive motion injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome and tendonitis are no joke. They can cripple a player’s career. And they happen all the time. It’s unsurprising, considering many of them are repeating motions for more than 10 hours a day. As the amount of competitors continues growing, we see more people suffering from hand injuries every year. QuadraClicks want to end that.

www.invenglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbt#Mice#Design#The Rbt Mouse#Lazyman#Pros Solid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

Where The Heart Leads Review (PS4) – A Stirring Narrative Adventure With Real Soul That Never, Ever Leaves You

Where The Heart Leads PS4 Review. I have spent many, many years playing narrative-driven games and come across some experiences that have moved me in my time. But, no game has ever left me sobbing at the credits until I finished Where The Heart Leads. A true masterwork from Armature Studio, Where The Heart Leads focuses on life, the choices we make, the friends and family we connect with, and the slow end to everything that awaits us when we grow old and grey.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought he was some weirdo!' Partygoer develops disposable camera film to find she danced and took selfies with Paul Mescal... two months before he soared to fame on Normal People

A partygoer developed an old disposable camera only to realise she had snaps from a random night out with Paul Mescal. Orlmae Joscon simply thought the Irish heartthrob was 'some weirdo.'. She had absolutely no clue who the actor was - and had no idea she had snapped a photo...
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Men Got Caught in a Snowstorm and Found an Isolated Cabin

Three men, all professionals in different fields, are hunting in the cold wilderness. On their way, the weather became unfavorable, and they scrambled for survival. Three men, an engineer, a psychologist, and a theologian, are on their way to the northern area of Canada. The trio had gone hunting, but things didn't go as expected.
AccidentsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Insane Selfie Captures The Moment Three Siblings Got Struck By Lightning Under A Tree

Talk about a damn nightmare. Not gonna lie, the thought if lightning striking used to absolutely terrify me. I remember playing golf when I was younger, and I would be walking in the middle of the summer. Out of nowhere, a thunderstorm would pop up and I’d be stuck in the middle of the golf course with lightning flashing all around me, and I have a sack of 13 metal golf clubs, AKA lightning rods, sitting on my back.
TV & Videospetapixel.com

Teens Snap Selfie At Exact Moment They’re Struck by Lightning

Three teens posed to take a selfie together when lightning struck the trio. That exact moment was captured on camera. Originally reported by the BBC, Rachel, Isobel, and Andrew Jobson were out for a bike ride when they paused under a tree near Hampton Court Palace in South London earlier this week. The three had stopped to both get out of the rain and allow Rachel, the eldest, to quickly use a nearby bathroom. When she emerged, the three siblings posed under a tree for a photo together before the heavens seemed to open above them.
CelebritiesBBC

Lisa Shaw death: Husband calls for vaccine choice

A man whose wife's death is being investigated over possible links to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab is calling for people to have their choice of vaccine. A coroner is considering if the vaccine contributed to the death of BBC radio presenter Lisa Shaw, 44, in May. Her husband Gareth Eve...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

League fan delivers spectacular Coven Braum skin concept

League of Legends fans continue to impress the community by delivering high-quality, fan-made skins. Coven Braum is the latest skin created by Ivan Dudar, where he showed off various prototype models, plus an in-game mockup of how the hero would look like. The skin moves away from the light-hearted and...
Petswashingtonnewsday.com

After succumbing to a common ailment, the dog gave up the struggle for life.

After succumbing to a common ailment, the dog gave up the struggle for life. After succumbing to a common ailment, a much-loved canine was left fighting for his life. George, a pet labrador, developed severe kidney failure when his condition deteriorated and veterinarians were unable to save him. After the...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 To Feature Opt-Out Cross-play & Cross Progression Details

In a recent interview, Battlefield 2042’s Senior Design Director Daniel Berlin revealed more details regarding how cross-play and cross-progression will work in the latest Battlefield game. Here’s what we know so far in the most recent development. Recently Battlefield 2042 has been the talk of the town. The upcoming installment...
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Rocky KOOKU App Web Series Episode Review, Story, Plot, Cast Actress Real Name!

The wait is over for the fans who are keenly waiting to watch the most awaited web series of bold content makers Kooku app. The site is back with another bold content titled “Rocky” which will surely grab the attention of its watchers. However, the series is already released on its website and creating a sensation amongst its audiences. The site is now successfully held its position in the heart of its fans due to its unique and bold storylines and concept. After watching the big success of other web series including Nymph, Vasooli, and Socketwali, or many others, this new web series also breaks the records.
Women's Healthkentlive.news

Woman partied at festivals with no idea she was pregnant - before surprise birth after thinking she just had a tummy ache

A reveller who partied at five festivals while having no idea she was pregnant was stunned when she gave birth to a baby just hours after finishing her shift at a nightclub. Sally Smith thought she had woken up with stomach cramps after waking up after her shift but when her sister finally called paramedics they discovered not only was she pregnant but they could even see the baby's head.
MusicPosted by
Classic Rock Q107

The Real SHT: Critic J.D. Considine on His Infamous ‘GTR’ Review

"It is weird to have the best-known thing you ever wrote not even be a full word," music critic J.D. Considine tells UCR. He's reflecting on his now-(in)famous pan of GTR, the self-titled album from a shortly lived supergroup led by a pair of prog-rock Steves: Hackett (Genesis) and Howe (Yes). Considine's review was tucked midway through a column in Musician's August 1986 issue — an inconspicuous home for a piece of journalism history. His assessment read, simply, "SHT" — a parodic abbreviation that's still funnier and more fully realized than most essay-length critiques.

Comments / 0

Community Policy