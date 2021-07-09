Eliminating injuries - A review of QuadraClicks' RBT Rebel Real
It’s something we all take for granted. In the world of competitive gaming, the most discussed struggles players discuss is the mental—rarely the physical. Repetitive motion injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome and tendonitis are no joke. They can cripple a player’s career. And they happen all the time. It’s unsurprising, considering many of them are repeating motions for more than 10 hours a day. As the amount of competitors continues growing, we see more people suffering from hand injuries every year. QuadraClicks want to end that.www.invenglobal.com
Comments / 0