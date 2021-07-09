Kansas Governor Announces Administration Appointments
Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced appointments to the following state boards and commissions. The purpose of the board is to regulate eleven healthcare professions and to ensure that these healthcare professionals meet and maintain certain qualifications in order to protect the public from incompetent practice, unprofessional conduct, and other proscribed behavior by individuals who have been credentialed to practice in Kansas.stl.news
